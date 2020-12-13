Gus Malzahn out as Auburn football coach

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Tigers have a major coaching change ahead of them. Athletics Director Allen Greene has announced that Gus Malzahn “will no longer direct the program.”
Malzahn has spent eight seasons as head coach of the Tigers. In 2014, Malzahn led the Tigers to an SEC Championship win and an appearance in the BCS National Championship. The Tigers were also SEC West champions in 2017.
Throughout his eight years, he boasted a 68-35 record including a 39-27 mark in Southeastern Conference play.
The Tigers are 6-4 so far this season.
Greene made the recommendation to remove Malzahn to Auburn President Jay Gogue after a “thorough analysis” of the program.
“After evaluating the state of the Auburn football program, we’ve decided that it was time to make a change in leadership. We appreciate everything that Gus did for the program over the last eight seasons. We will begin a search immediately for a coach that can help the Auburn program consistently compete at the highest level,” said Greene.
“Coach Malzahn led the Auburn football program with honor and integrity. We appreciate his service to Auburn Athletics, Auburn University and, in particular, our student-athletes. We wish him and Kristi all the best,” said Pres. Gogue.
Malzahn will be paid for the remainder of his contract. A national search for his replacement will begin immediately.
Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will serve as interim head coach.
