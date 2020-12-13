Neighbor helps man escape burning home in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire crews in LaGrange spent the early morning hours Sunday battling a house fire on Houston St.
Crews were dispatched to the 1100 block of Houston St. in reference to a structure fire at approximately 5:55 a.m..
While en route to the scene, firefighters were informed that witnesses reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the home.
Once crews were inside the home, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the kitchen and extending into the attic.
LaGrange police officers informed fire crews that a neighbor helped the only occupant escape the home. He was transported to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center. There is no word on his condition at this time.
Once the flames were extinguished from inside, searches to confirm that no one else was in the home were completed.
The damage to the home is estimated at $15,000.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
