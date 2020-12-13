Tracking Three Cold Fronts Over the Next 9 Days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For Sunday we will see highs in the upper-60s and lower-70s with some isolated showers throughout the daytime hours. Overnight we will see the highest coverage of rain, and that will linger into the early morning and commute-time hours of Monday. We will stay windy tonight and tomorrow as a cold front moves through the Chattahoochee Valley.
For the work week we are watching 2 more cold fronts that will push through and bring rain back into the forecast for Wednesday and Sunday. The good news is that neither of these days should be a washout, and it will help to reinforce the cooler and drier air mass that moves in tomorrow evening. Tuesday and beyond features highs only in the 50s with a few days of lows near freezing.
