Buena Vista implements public mask mandate

BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Large cities are not the only ones implementing mask mandates due to coronavirus.
Rural and small towns like Buena Vista are requiring people to wear face coverings while out in public.
The mandate in Buena Vista took effect last week and has some penalties for those who do not follow it. On the first offense, there’s a fee of $25 and on the second offense, the fee is $50. Buena Vista Mayor Kevin Brown said there have been some people pushing back against the mandate, but its implementation is for the greater good of the community.
“There are some people saying it is taking away my freedoms, taking away my ability to breathe correctly, and we took all those things into consideration,” said Brown. “We know there are some people who are just afraid of things going on right now, but at the end of the day, it is my job and the city council’s job to protect the citizens.”
Businesses in Buena Vista have the option of opting out of the mandate as long as they clearly state so in writing and place a sign on the entrance of their business saying so.
Brown said he is unsure of how long the mandate will stay in place, but will evaluate the decision with city council when the time is rights, and above all, safe.
