Columbus fire station honored for life-saving efforts on patient who coded

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fire station in Columbus was awarded Monday for its life-saving efforts for one local family.
Firefighters at station 10 were called to assist a lady having chest pain.
While on the way to the hospital, the woman coded. The crew immediately began CPR and was able to bring the woman back to life.
The woman was present for the ceremony to thank those who saved her life.
“I came in today to thank fire station 10 on saving my life they,” said Rachel McCray. “They did a great job. I wouldn’t be here without them.”
Piedmont named the crew, Jarrel Whitehead, Daniel Sparks, Jacob Williamson, and Brad Jordan, the First Friday Heroes of November.
