Community members encourage voting with ‘march to the polls’ in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some community members are determined to turn out a record number of voters for the state’s Senate runoff elections.
In an effort to bring awareness to early voting, black voters across Columbus marched and drove to the polls Monday.
They honked and held signs from St. James CME Church to Shirley Winston Park. One activist said now is the time for everyone to pull together to make votes count.
“Everyone’s vote matters,” said Jane Wilson with Legal Women Voters. “Everyone’s voice should be heard. Whether or not we agree, we should be supporting the candidates that support our values.”
Several city leaders and community activists participated in the event. More than 20 cars were in the caravan.
