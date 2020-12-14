Community mourns the loss of longtime Muscogee Co. sheriff’s deputy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The law enforcement community in the Chattahoochee Valley is grieving the loss of one of their own.
Reserve Deputy Otis Griggs died over the weekend. Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins said Griggs served as an active deputy for 20 years before going into the reserves in 2016. He also had years of military service.
Tompkins said over the past few months, Griggs was unable to work. She said although they knew his time was coming, it’s hard to lost a good friend. Tompkins said the community will feel this loss.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.