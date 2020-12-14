EAMC to receive COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) will be one of 15 hospitals in Alabama to receive a shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.
EAMC will receive the vaccine Tuesday.
The hospital has a sub-zero freezer to store the vaccine until it’s ready for use. EAMC expects to give a limited number of vaccinations Tuesday afternoon to further test its processes.
EAMC says it’s excited to be able to have its frontline employees among the first in the state to be vaccinated.
