Event planned at Alabama Capitol for Electoral College vote

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama’s electors will meet at the Alabama Capitol on Monday to cast their ballots for President Donald Trump.
A noontime ceremony in the old House chamber will include music, speeches, and an actor portraying Uncle Sam.
Nine people selected as electors last month will officially cast their ballots for Trump. The Republican incumbent lost to Democratic challenger Joe Biden nationally, yet he carried Alabama easily.
The secretary of state’s office says the Alabama Republican Party plans to livestream the event since the Capitol is closed to the public because of the global pandemic.
