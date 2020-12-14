Man recovering after being shot in Sumter County, Ga.

DESOTO, Ga. (WTVM) - A Sumter County man is recovering from his injuries after being shot in Desoto, Ga.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Mitchell St. in Desoto in reference to shots fired.
Once there, they found a man suffering apparent gunshot wounds to his lower body. He was then flown to a nearby hospital where he has since been released.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the shooting. Officials say they are questioning persons of interest and witnesses.
No suspects have been arrested at this time.
