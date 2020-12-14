Mostly Quiet Week Ahead; Staying Cooler Than Average

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have a pretty quiet week ahead in the forecast with cool conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s an lows in the 30s and 40s. We will see a few clouds on Tuesday, but watch for the next storm system to return on Wednesday, bringing another chance for rain. Showers will quickly move out by late Wednesday and the end of the week will be dry and cool. Highs will drop back to the 40s and 50s on Thursday with low to mid 50s on Friday. Lows will be near the freezing mark early Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings - Friday morning will be the coldest with some 20s and lower 30s on tap. Another storm system will impact the area later in the weekend - on Sunday - with some more showers. Highs will be in the 60s for the end of the weekend and into early next week.