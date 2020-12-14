Rain Coming to an End; Turning Chilly & Windy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a mild weekend, the new work week brings another blast of winter air behind our next cold front moving through the Valley this morning. As rain comes to an end, temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s this morning and don’t expect to warm-up much by the afternoon. Winds will also stay on the blustery side with gusts up to 30 MPH possible. Clouds will finally clear out overnight, so lows tomorrow morning will easily fall into the 30s and 40s, but with a breeze still around, wind chills will feel colder than that! Tuesday looks dry and chilly with a mix of sun and clouds and highs only in the 50s, but another strong cold front heads our way mid-week, bringing another round of rain for Wednesday.
By then, a wedge of cooler air east of the Appalachians will also have built into west Georgia and east Alabama, making for cloudy and breezy conditions, too. This next cold front will drop lows back into the 30s causing a frost and freeze potential for Thursday through Saturday, so you’ll have to make those cold weather preps each night before. Highs will run slightly below average in the mid 50s for the rest of the week, too. The forecast looks dry through the start of the weekend with temperatures back near 60, though a few isolated showers may creep their way back in by Sunday.
