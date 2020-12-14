Rain Coming to an End; Turning Chilly & Windy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a mild weekend, the new work week brings another blast of winter air behind our next cold front moving through the Valley this morning. As rain comes to an end, temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s this morning and don’t expect to warm-up much by the afternoon. Winds will also stay on the blustery side with gusts up to 30 MPH possible. Clouds will finally clear out overnight, so lows tomorrow morning will easily fall into the 30s and 40s, but with a breeze still around, wind chills will feel colder than that! Tuesday looks dry and chilly with a mix of sun and clouds and highs only in the 50s, but another strong cold front heads our way mid-week, bringing another round of rain for Wednesday.