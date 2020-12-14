Rev. Raphael Warnock makes campaign stop in Columbus ahead of early voting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On the eve of first day of early voting in Georgia’s pair of runoff races, Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Reverend Raphael Warnock made a stop in Columbus.
Warnock’s visit to the Fountain City was part of his “Get Ready to Vote” tour.
The Senate hopeful attended a drive-up worship service at St. James Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday.
“As a pastor, I have a history of bringing people together and what I’ve tried to do beyond just the policy is speak to our values. This campaign is about lengthening the cords of our democracy and our free enterprise system so that more people are included,” said Warnock.
Warnock is encouraging Georgia voters to make a plan to vote in-person during the early voting period which begins today for the Jan. 5 runoffs.
