Smiths Station High School heading back to blended learning after high COVID exposure

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - After a high rate of exposure to COVID-19, in-person students at Smiths Station High School is heading back to blended learning.
SSHS Principal Dr. Brad Cook and Lee County Superintendent Dr. James McCoy announced that the high school would revert to a blended model for the remainder of the week. This means that students participating in in-person learning may not return to the classroom until Jan. 6, 2021.
Traditional students will complete assignments on Google Classroom for the rest of the week while nothing changes for students already completing virtual learning.
All extra-curricular activities are also being canceled for ten days. They will be allowed to resume starting on Dec. 24.
The decision on whether or not students will return in January will be made at a later date.
