WTVM Editorial 12-14-20: Dial 211 for parenting help

(WTVM) - We reported a shocking story last week about a local five year old child, allegedly misbehaving, who was put out of his family’s car in a rainstorm and then killed by another driver.
That is now a criminal case that will have to work its way through the court system.
But in light of that tragic story, it’s important to know that help is available today, for parents and children, struggling with a variety of family issues.
Especially now in the stressful holiday season - but also year round - there are many local resources available right now, often with just a phone call, that can teach critical parenting skills to anyone in West Georgia and East Alabama.
That help comes through the excellent work of agencies supported by your donations to The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley.
If you’re a parent who needs help, simply dialing 211 will connect you with the experts at the United Way who can then direct you to the resources you and your family may need.
One United Way program of special note is called “The Basics” and it offers a variety of help to parents and caregivers, like hands-on workshops, videos on parenting topics, and easy to follow family plans.
There are several different programs the United Way can recommend to help you be the best parent you can be.
These programs can help a good parent patiently teach their child that good behavior and self-restraint is rewarded and that positive discipline is always more effective than punishment.
