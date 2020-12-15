Auburn man arrested on multiple charges including discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn Police Division arrested an Auburn man on multiple charges including four counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.
On Dec. 9, Lee Co. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 500 block of Lee Road 592 in Phenix City in reference to multiple vehicles being shot into.
Lee County Investigators arrived on the scene and determined that three vehicles, a boat and a boat trailer were all hit by gunfire. Multiple shell casings were located in the area that spanned the distance between two homes. Victims were located inside of both residences, including adults and children under the age of 12.
According to police, 19-year-old David Chandler Cobb was developed as a suspect.
On Dec. 11, Lee County Investigators along with assistance from The Auburn Police Division conducted a search warrant at Cobb’s residence located in the 200 block of West Longleaf Drive in Auburn. Multiple firearms, a large amount of ammunition, marijuana, multiple types of illegal prescription pills and approximately $10,000 was recovered from inside of the residence.
On Dec. 14, 2020 Cobb was arrested and charged with:
- 4 counts of discharging a firearm in an unoccupied vehicle
- 6 counts of reckless endangerment
- 8 counts of possession of a controlled substance
- 1 count of possession of marijuana in the first degree
Cobb is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $41,000 bond.
Anyone with information about the case should contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.
