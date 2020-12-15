Campaign signs stolen, damaged in Columbus amid U.S. Senate runoff

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With two highly contested U.S. Senate races going on right now in the state of Georgia, campaigning is at a fever pitch
Campaign signs are everywhere.
Leaders from both of Muscogee County’s political parties are having issues with political signs being stolen or damaged.
Both Republicans and Democrats say it’s been a problem since the beginning of Georgia’s Senate runoff, which kicked off immediately after the general election. Damaging or removing a political sign on private property can be deemed a crime and representatives from both parties say they’ve had enough.
“Almost as soon as we put out signs, they are removed and it’s just common sense to know that we as Democrats are not removing our own signs,” said Douglas McLeod with the Democratic Party.
We’ve had some signs removed in the past for different political campaigns, but we’ve never had the signs being taken down or defaced like we have this time,” said Alton Russell, chairman of the Muscogee County Republicans. “It wasn’t that bad in the general election in November, but since we’ve had the runoff, it’s gotten worse and worse by the week, or should I say the day.”
Russell says he believes the city is responsible for picking up some campaign signs and he just wants fairness for both political sides.
McLeod says he has not filed an incident report with Columbus police.
