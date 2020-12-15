Columbus City Council approves changes to structure of the police department

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus City Council approved a change to the way the police department is structured.
Chief Freddie Blackmon wants to create two assistant chief positions instead of just the one position currently. He also wants to rename majors to deputy chiefs.
Blackmon presented this idea to city council last Tuesday, informing them there is no change in cost at this time. Mayor Skip Henderson said this plan continues to bring the Columbus Police Department into 21st century policing.
“This is going to create a more efficient and effective way for him to do his job in protecting the public,” said Henderson.
Blackmon is also requesting to add a public information officer to the department to allow for easier communication between the department and outside agencies. By approving this ordinance amendment, council is allowing Blackmon to shorten the length of time someone needs to hold a certain position before being promoted.
