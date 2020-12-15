Columbus Police Department partners with Academy Sports to give gifts to students

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Five deserving students at a local elementary school were surprised with gifts from the Columbus Police Department Monday.
The police department partnered with Academy Sports to provide $1,000 worth of fun sports and outdoors gifts to the selected students from Forrest Road Elementary School.
The donation included items like sports equipment, outdoor gear, apparel, footwear, and much more.
“Today is a very rewarding experience for the officers and for those who received gifts,” said Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon.
“Just to give back to the community, to give back to kids who are doing so well and let them know that hard work does pay off, and just to keep up the good work,” said store director Patricia Tubbs.
The Columbus Police Department and Academy Sports staff said this is the perfect time to spread holiday cheer.
