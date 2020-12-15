COVID-19 vaccines arrive at EAMC

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - History was made Tuesday when the East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) received its first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines.
The hospital is one of 15 in the state to receive this first batch of nearly 41,000 doses.
Opelika pharmacist June Adams said she is glad the community is one step closer to combatting the virus.
“It’s something to be proud of that we can get this vaccine in such a short amount of time and can get rid of this deadly COVID disease,” she said.
According to EAMC, their frontline workers will be some of the first in the state to receive the vaccine.
Those first doses were administered Tuesday afternoon.
Ashley Nealy, who participated in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials, said she’s glad this day is finally here.
“It makes me really happy to see it’s finally being delivered to the public,” she said. “It makes me happy to be a part of that process to test and make sure it’s safe to work on everyone.”
Nealy shared a message with healthcare workers.
“Thank you,” she said. “I do just want to encourage you if you have any side effects or anything, you can share with people. I think the more transparent we are about this process, the more people will be willing to get this vaccine.”
Leaders at EAMC said they have a sub-zero freezer to store the vaccines until they’re administered.
They said employees on the frontlines who called in first to get the vaccine were the first ones scheduled.
Adams said once this vaccine or one of the others down the pipeline is widely available, she’ll be ready.
“I’ll be first in line,” she said. “I’ll be the first one to take it. “I really urge the public to not be scared of the vaccine and to take the vaccine. Because the sooner the public takes the vaccine, the sooner we get rid of COVID.”
