Elderly man killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 80 near Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A two-vehicle crash in east Alabama has claimed the life of an elderly Phenix City man.
The crash happened on Monday, Dec. 14, at approximately 6:27 p.m. on U.S. 80 near the 205 mile marker, approximately five miles east of Phenix City.
79-year-old Charlie L. Garrett was killed when the 2008 Nissan Altima he was driving crossed the centerline and collided with a 2006 Ford F-150. Garrett was not wearing a seatbelt. He was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
The driver of the Ford was not injured in the crash.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.
