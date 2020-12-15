First COVID-19 vaccines administered in Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA/WTVY) - The first COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Alabama Tuesday.
Doctors Walter Doty IV and Ravi Nallamothu received the first doses at Southeast Health in Dothan. Registered nurse Chris Holland, director of Surgical Services at Southeast Health, administered the vaccines, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The first phase of shipments of the Pfizer vaccines started arriving at hospitals in Alabama Monday.
In all, 15 Alabama hospitals were chosen to receive the vaccine due to their ability to store it at the below-freezing temperature required.
Southeast Health, which received 1,950 doses, was one of three hospitals in the state to receive the vaccine on Monday.
The other 12 hospitals, including Baptist South Medical Center in Montgomery, were expected to receive shipments on Tuesday.
The first round of vaccines will be given to frontline health workers, including clinical and non-clinical employees, in hospitals, according to ADPH. Only members of those groups can be vaccinated at this time.
Each person receiving the first doses will be given a second dose of the vaccine in about three weeks.
In all the state has received 40,950 doses of the vaccine.
Hospitals in Alabama receiving vaccine are Athens-Limestone Hospital, Athens; Baptist Medical Center South, Montgomery; Cullman Regional Medical Center, Cullman; DCH Regional Medical Center, Tuscaloosa; East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika; Huntsville Hospital, Huntsville; Lake Martin Community Hospital, Dadeville; Mobile Infirmary, Mobile; Providence Hospital, Mobile; Southeast Health, Dothan; Springhill Memorial Hospital, Mobile; Thomas Hospital, Fairhope; UAB Hospital, Birmingham; USA Health University Hospital, Mobile; USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital, Mobile.
