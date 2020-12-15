Georgia Cotton Commission donates socks to homeless community in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hundreds of homeless people are receiving socks to help keep warm as temperatures are dropping.
A donation of more than 1,000 socks were presented to the Homeless Resource Network in Columbus Tuesday.
Local cotton farmers, through the Georgia Cotton commission, made the donations possible.
“We are donating 12,000 pairs of socks, so this is a way of farmers giving back a piece of their crop to their communities,” said Taylor Sills, executive director of the Georgia Cotton Commission.
Sills said they will continue to donate.
