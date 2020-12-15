GOP Save America Tour comes to Columbus campaigning for Senators Loeffler and Perdue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Senators and representatives from across the country came to Muscogee County for the GOP Save America Tour held Tuesday at the Muscogee County Republican Party on Holly Avenue.
The team energized the community to support Republican Senate nominees David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.
Their main message to the community is to go out and make their vote count.
Alabama Senator-elect and former Auburn Football head coach, Tommy Tuberville was the featured guest, making sure everyone knew the importance of the Georgia Senate runoff election.
Alabama Republican Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville led the charge at the Muscogee County Republican Headquarters, encouraging citizens of Columbus to vote. Florida Representative-elect Byron Donalds and many more shared the importance of Georgia’s Senate runoff in relation to the entire nation.
“We got out and vote. Kelly Loeffler and David Purdue will get reelected and we’ll hold the Senate. It will probably be one of the most important decisions people have ever made,” said Tuberville.
I have a lot of great friends in Georgia and anything I can do to help, I’m going to. So, if Tommy Tuberville wants to. Anywhere he wants to go I’m so proud,” said Christi Gibson, Lee County office manager for Tuberville campaign.
Many supporters, even from other states, gathered with signs in support of Republican Senate incumbents Perdue and Loeffler.
The last day to early vote is December 31 at 5 p.m., leading up to election day on January 5.
