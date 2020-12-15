Keep Columbus Warm’s 3rd annual clothing drive underway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A non-profit initiative in Columbus is holding its third annual clothing drive.
The goal of Keep Columbus Warm’s clothing drive is to help those in need by donating hats, jackets, gloves, a socks, and blankets.
Josiah Robinson, the founder of Keep Columbus Warm, created the initiative while he was a student at Northside High School. Although he’s now a college student in Atlanta, he’s still running the program from afar.
“Keep Columbus Warm is a non-profit initiative powered by the Protégé Project Incorporated, and the mission behind it is to serve under privileged families during the winter season and provide them with warm clothing items,” said Robinson. “We also serve the homeless.”
The clothing drive runs through Friday, Dec. 18. A list of donation sites can be found on the organization’s Facebook page.
