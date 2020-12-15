Local baseball players hosting Winter Warming Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While Blake Rivera and Jordan Weems prepare for the start of the 2021 baseball season, they’re asking you to help support a great cause. Rivera and Weems are hosting a Winter Warming Drive at Impact Performance on Saturday Dec. 15.
Here’s how it works: bring blankets, gloves, coats or beanies and you’ll receive an autograph from Rivera and Weems for supporting the cause. They are also accepting cash donations to support the non-profit M2540.
The event will be help from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 506 Manchester Expressway.
