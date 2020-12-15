Macon County corrections officer arrested on contraband charges

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of its own employees.
Sheriff Andre Brunson confirms that corrections officer, 25-year-ol Jacorey Penn, is charged with promoting prison contraband.
According to court filings, Penn is accused of unlocking the county jail’s back door to allow inmates to get illegal contraband. This allegedly happened at least two times.
The deposition states this contraband consisted of cellphones, marijuana, cocaine, pills, alcohol and tobacco.
The filing also states Penn said he would get $1,500 per package that made it inside the jail but had not received any payment at the time of his questioning by investigators.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.