Magnolia Manor senior living facilities plan for COVID-19 vaccine arrival

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has made it abundantly clear that healthcare workers, nursing homes, and long-term care facilities will be among the first groups of people to receive initial doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
The Magnolia Manor senior living facilities have been fighting the pandemic, operating on limited staff for the past nine months and are ready for the vaccine’s arrival.
“It’s tiring to be shut down in the way that we are,” said Mark Todd, CEO of Magnolia Manor
Todd said residents are still on lockdown and are not able to have their normal visits due to COVID-19, but the vaccine would allow them to consider amending that.
“The minute people take it, the clock starts ticking, allowing us to open back up,” Todd said.
According to Kemp, the national guard will be delivering the vaccine to pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens.
Once that step is complete, then “pop-up” clinics would be held on site at Magnolia Manor for residents and staff who are willing to receive the vaccine.
“We are making provisions within all of our buildings now as to where that space will be and how that space will be administered,” Todd said.
The vaccine will not be required for the staff or for residents at the facilities.
For the residents who do want to be vaccinated, Todd said they will have to have written consent from the guardian of the resident.
“If we can get the vaccination program going and we can get the percentages up, and we can create an environment that makes it safe, that leads us to be able to open back up quicker,” he said.
News Leader 9 was not allowed inside the nursing home, but staff members and residents sent videos saying if they would or wouldn’t take the vaccine.
“This disease has been all over the world for almost a year now. If we wish to stop it, this vaccine is the best way,” said resident Kathleen Westwood.
“I am at the point where I feel like the vaccine could not hurt you any more than COVID,” said staff member Nicole Miles.
