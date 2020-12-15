Muscogee County School District officials weigh learning options for spring semester amid pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the holiday break approaching, Muscogee County School District officials are weighing the options of how learning will look this spring amid the pandemic.
Superintendent Dr. David Lewis says they will meet with their medical panel Wednesday to discuss the spread of COVID-19, positivity rate, and hospital capacity rate.
He says this will help them determine how school will look when they return in January.
The options they are looking at are full virtual learning, phased in opening like they did to start the school year or the choice model the district is currently following.
“It’s very interesting from the standpoint that we have some schools that have not had one case....tremendous job of trying to keep the spread down,” said Dr. David Lewis, MCSD Superintendent.
Dr. Lewis says they still have not seen the full impact of the Thanksgiving spread yet so they are asking everyone to plan in advance.
They’re all students and teachers to bring all devices home in case they do have to learn remotely.
Dr. Lewis says they’re also asking parents to plan for childcare - should it be necessary.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.