New traffic signals to be installed at two intersections in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New traffic lights are coming to two busy Columbus intersections.
Columbus City Council approved a partnership with the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) Tuesday.
They will work together to install and maintain signals at the intersection of Victory Drive and 10th Avenue, along with the intersections of River Road and the westbound exit ramp at JR Allen Parkway.
“We’re working with GDOT, we did all the studies to make sure they were warranted, and we’ll get those up to make things a little easier for those to travel,” said Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.
Officials said the large number of accidents at these two locations made the signals much needed. The next step is to work on lighting in those areas.
