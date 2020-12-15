Rain Chances Back Wednesday; Staying Cool!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A storm system will impact the area later tonight and into the day on Wednesday with the highest coverage expected before the lunch hour for most of the area. Temperatures sill stay cool with highs in the lower 50s, and after the rain moves out, skies will stay cloudy. Look for the sunshine to return on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s on Thursday and lows back in the 20s and 30s by early Friday morning. Friday will feature a warm-up with highs in the mid to upper 50s, and temperatures may be near 60 on Saturday with increasing clouds. Heading into Sunday, the second storm system we’ve been tracking for you will impact our weather. It will bring us more rain with the coverage around 30-50%, but look for things to dry out by the first and middle parts of next week. Temperatures next week look to hover a couple of degrees above average - upper 50s & lower 60s.