Santa for a senior initiative underway in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Eufaula is making sure that Santa doesn’t forget senior citizens this Christmas.
The Main Street Eufaula organization is asking you to be Santa for a senior.
Director Ann Sparks said they’re asking for donations of items like socks, gloves, toiletries, and non-perishable food.
These donations will go to seniors throughout the community. Sparks said it’s time to give back this holiday season to people who have given so much during their lives.
“I’m sure they have done for others their whole lives, and it’s time for us to step up and show them a little love,” said Sparks. “They deserve it. And they don’t make a lot with retirement or social security, so we need to help them.”
All donations must be delivered unwrapped by Friday, Dec. 18. Sparks said donations can be dropped off at the chamber of commerce building in Eufaula or the Boys and Girls Club.
