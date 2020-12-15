Several thousand Muscogee Co. voters head to polls on first day of early voting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More than 3,400 hundred Muscogee County voters took advantage of the first day of early voting Monday for the crucial Jan. 5th runoff races with two U.S. Senate seats on the line. Muscogee County Elections Office Supervisor Nancy Boren says they had about 1,200 voters on the first day of voting in Oct. for the Nov. 3 General Election.