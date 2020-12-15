Troup County firefighters battle house fire on Blue Creek Rd. in Hogansville

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Fire Department responded to a house fire in Hogansville early Tuesday morning.
The fire happened at a home in the 1600 block of Blue Creek Road. Fire crews were dispatched to the scene shortly before 1:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire and smoke from all sides of the home. The residents and their pets remained safe outside of the home. Firefighters made an initial interior attack of the fire, but due to extensive fire burning through the roof and deteriorating structural conditions, they were forced to form a defensive position on the fire.
No injuries were reported. The Troup County Fire Department Is working to determine the cause of the fire.
