Two suspects arrested in Auburn, charged with theft vehicle burglary

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two suspects were arrested in Auburn Monday for breaking into vehicles and theft.
Nykolas Henderson, 20 from Cusseta, Alabama, and 20-year-old Edtrentavious Summers from Lanett, are charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, theft of property.
The arrests stem from an investigation into multiple auto burglary reports in the 600 block of Shug Jordan Parkway and in the 800 block of Lunsford Avenue. According to Auburn police, Henderson and Summers were contacted by police and it was discovered they made unlawful entry into multiple vehicles and stole property.
Henderson and Summers were transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $8,500 bond. Additional arrests are possible as the case remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.