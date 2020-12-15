UPDATE: Sheriff’s office, GBI arrest three individuals in connection to Sumter Co. shooting

By Jessie Gibson | December 15, 2020 at 2:09 PM EST - Updated December 15 at 2:09 PM

DESOTO, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations arrested three individuals in connection with the Dec. 11 shooting in Desoto, Georgia.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Mitchell St. in Desoto in reference to shots fired. Once there, they found a man suffering apparent gunshot wounds to his lower body. He was then flown to a nearby hospital where he has since been released.

Police arrested the following individuals:

  • 19-year-old Jordan Kirir Roberts of Desoto, Georgia. Roberts is being charged with felony aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.
  • 18-year-old Braylon Malik Roberts of Americus, Georgia. Roberts is charged with felony aggravated assault.
  • 18-year-old Damarrious Donwaun Williams of Columbus, Georgia. Williams is being charged with felony aggravated assault.
All three suspects are currently being held at the Sumter County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation and authorities are still searching for additional suspects in the case.

