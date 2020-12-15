Wells Fargo donates $35K to Feeding the Valley Food Bank in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In an effort to fight hunger in local communities this holiday season, Wells Fargo Bank surprised Feeding the Valley Food Bank in Columbus with a large donation.
Millions of people nationwide face hunger every holiday season and this year, the COVID-19 pandemic thrust even more Americans into this vulnerable position.
Tuesday, Wells Fargo donated $35,000 to the food bank.
“It felt so good because again, not just to give the check and see the money, but to see the teams that have been here through the pandemic and through all these times still providing for our community,” said Ashley Hawthone, district manager and vice president of Wells Fargo.
“We’re thankful to Wells Fargo for a generous donation like this which really helps us to make sure we can help the community during this difficult time,” said Frank Sheppard, president and CEO of Feeding the Valley.
Sheppard also said the money will provide 200,000 in their children’s feeding program. Virtual learning has made it difficult to feed some children, but they will continue to get the job done.
