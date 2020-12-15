The Winter Chill Returns; Rain on the Horizon Mid-Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Winter-like temperatures have returned to the Chattahoochee Valley for Tuesday morning—very fitting as we’re less than a week out from the Winter Solstice AND less than 2 weeks until Christmas! Chilly weather still looks to stick with us over the next few days, though slightly more seasonable by the weekend.
We will stay dry today, but another low pressure system will move into the Southeast tomorrow, bringing another shot of rain for Wednesday morning. Bear in mind, this rain will be a COLD rain, so expect dreary conditions to greet you as you walk out the door on Hump Day. Though any lingering showers should come to an end tomorrow afternoon, a wedge of cool air in place will keep us on the cloudy side through Wednesday night before more sun returns Thursday and Friday. The cold front with this upcoming system will knock morning lows back down to near freezing for Friday and Saturday mornings, so you’ll need to make any cold weather preps the night before.
The weekend starts off dry with partly cloudy skies, but another chance of showers returns on Sunday with the possibility of some rain lingering into Monday. The middle of next week looks dry and seasonable, but we have seen the potential for some rain closer to Christmas Eve or Christmas. Still too far out to say with any certainty, but we’ll keep you posted!
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.