The Winter Chill Returns; Rain on the Horizon Mid-Week

We will stay dry today, but another low pressure system will move into the Southeast tomorrow, bringing another shot of rain for Wednesday morning. Bear in mind, this rain will be a COLD rain, so expect dreary conditions to greet you as you walk out the door on Hump Day. Though any lingering showers should come to an end tomorrow afternoon, a wedge of cool air in place will keep us on the cloudy side through Wednesday night before more sun returns Thursday and Friday. The cold front with this upcoming system will knock morning lows back down to near freezing for Friday and Saturday mornings, so you’ll need to make any cold weather preps the night before.