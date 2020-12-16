ADPH dispels rumor of nurse dying after COVID vaccination

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As Alabama begins administering its first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to fight off the pandemic, it’s fighting another battle: misinformation about the drug’s safety.
Wednesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health dispelled a rumor circulating on social media that a nurse who took the vaccine was found dead hours later. It’s not true, but it’s still causing concern to many who have read it.
Some of the state’s hospitals began giving doses of the vaccine to medical personnel on Tuesday. Almost immediately, false posts began showing up in social news feeds about a death.
“The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has reached out to all hospitals in the state which administered the COVID-19 vaccine and confirmed there have been no deaths of vaccine recipients. The posts are untrue,” ADPH said.
ADPH is urging residents to do their part to stop the spread of rumors by finding trusted sources of information, sharing information from trusted sources, and discouraging others from sharing information from unverified sources.
You can also visit the vaccine page go.usa.gov/x7Vym for more information on finding credible, trusted vaccine information.
“Safety standards and post vaccine monitoring procedures are in place to ensure the health and well-being of vaccine recipients,” ADPH said. “Hospitals continue to work diligently to protect the health and well being of frontline healthcare workers in their fight against this deadly virus.”
