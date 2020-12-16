City of Auburn announces Christmas, New Year’s facility closures

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn announced Wednesday that most city facilities will be closed on Dec. 24, 25 and Jan. 1 during the holidays.
Public safety services including police, fire and communications will remain on their regular schedules. There will be no changes to the garbage, trash and recycling pickup schedules during these weeks.
All Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and Jan. 1. The following facilities will have special holiday hours:
- Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center will be closed Dec. 21-25 for floor maintenance.
- Yarbrough Tennis Center will reopen on Dec. 26 at 2 p.m. and will close early on Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.
- Frank Brown Recreation Center will close early on Dec. 31 at 5 p.m.
The Auburn Public Library will close at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 31 and will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Book drops will remain open, and the online collection of e books, e-audiobooks and digital magazines are available.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.