Columbus police searching for pair of runaway brothers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating in pair of brothers said to have run away.
J’Kai Abrams and Peter Suffrena, ages 16 and 17, were reported missing by their mother after having last being seen on Dec. 14. They were last seen in the area of Dozier St.
Both Abrams and Suffrena are approximately 5′7″ and 140 pounds.
Abrams was last seen wearing a blue jacket and black pants with a white stripe down the sides. Suffrena was wearing a black sweater with white lettering and blue saggy shorts.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact CPD at 706-653-3449.
