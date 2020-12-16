Columbus Tech holds graduation ceremony for 2020 graduates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students who successfully completed their studies in the spring, summer, and fall of this year graduated from Columbus Technical College Tuesday.
To make sure that many loved ones were able to witness the ceremony, Columbus Tech set up movie screens in the parking lot for family members to watch from their cars.
“Graduation is such an important time and we wanted to do everything we could to make this special for them,” said Cheryl Myers, executive director of college relations. “It wasn’t their fault that they finished their studies in 2020 when everything goes crazy.”
The students graduated in a COVID-safe way.
