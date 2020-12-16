Eufaula City Schools staff surprised with bonuses for their hard work during pandemic

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Eufaula City Schools rewarded teachers and staff for their hard work during the pandemic with surprise bonuses.
According to Superintendent Joey Brannan, the board of education went to each of the schools and hand delivered full-time staff members checks for $600. Part-time employees were given $250.
Brannan said after being fully virtual this year until October, and then balancing the difficulties of in-person and virtual learning, the board of education wanted to thank staff for for all their sacrifice and hard work.
“The fact that the board chose to hand deliver those really drove the point home that this is not something we’re doing because hey, we want to do it, but something to really show that we really appreciate the work the teachers have done and are going to continue to do,” said Brannan.
In total, the district spent about $246,000 on these bonuses.
