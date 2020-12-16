Marion County schools closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

MARION COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The superintendent of Marion County has closed all schools in the district this week due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Superintendent Glen Tidwell said a number of employees tested positive for coronavirus to the point where it would be hard to operate normal school functions with limited staff.
Tidwell said all students at L.K. Moss Elementary School and Marion County middle and high schools were released from school early last Friday. Since then, all students have been learning virtually and will stay that way until Christmas break begins later this week.
