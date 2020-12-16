Meeks, Mathews headline Early National Signing Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wednesday was the big day for over a dozen area high school football stars, as they finally got to make their choice of college official, as the early signing period for NCAA football programs got underway.
Headlining the 14 signees are Central wide receiver Jackson Meeks, who signed as promised with Georgia, and Pacelli lineman Ian Mathews, who finally made his choice and signed with Auburn.
“I was watching Georgia and it was such a great program,” Meeks said. “It has a great history and a great fan base. It was the right school for me.”
“The community around the program, I really liked it, how just everybody is in tune with football and how the community just loves it there,” said Mathews. “Nobody expected me to go to college for football. Usually I was a basketball player first, but then when I got introduced to football, I just loved it. It just feels great that I’ll be able to compete with the top athletes in the nation.”
More area players will sign for college football scholarships when the spring signing period gets underway in February.
Here is the list of Wednesday’s signees:
Glenwood
LB Jackson Griner - Austin Peay
Auburn
QB Matthew Caldwell - Jacksonville State
P Matthew Rhodes - Army
OL David Hixon - Navy
Central
WR Jackson Meeks - Georgia
RB Joseph McKay - East Carolina
Pacelli
DE Ian Mathews - Auburn
Hardaway
OL Devan Hughes - Gardner-Webb
Troup
OT Royce White - Memphis
Eufaula
WR Rodarius Thomas - Miss. State
ATH JayJuan Townsend - South Alabama
DE Dimonyai Lacey - Murray State
Chatt. County
DB Carlos Dunovant - Louisiana Tech
Harris County
DB Josh Trice - Georgia Southern
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.