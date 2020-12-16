Meeks, Mathews headline Early National Signing Day

By Dave Platta | December 16, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wednesday was the big day for over a dozen area high school football stars, as they finally got to make their choice of college official, as the early signing period for NCAA football programs got underway.

Headlining the 14 signees are Central wide receiver Jackson Meeks, who signed as promised with Georgia, and Pacelli lineman Ian Mathews, who finally made his choice and signed with Auburn.

“I was watching Georgia and it was such a great program,” Meeks said. “It has a great history and a great fan base. It was the right school for me.”

“The community around the program, I really liked it, how just everybody is in tune with football and how the community just loves it there,” said Mathews. “Nobody expected me to go to college for football. Usually I was a basketball player first, but then when I got introduced to football, I just loved it. It just feels great that I’ll be able to compete with the top athletes in the nation.”

More area players will sign for college football scholarships when the spring signing period gets underway in February.

Here is the list of Wednesday’s signees:

Glenwood

LB Jackson Griner - Austin Peay

Auburn

QB Matthew Caldwell - Jacksonville State

P Matthew Rhodes - Army

OL David Hixon - Navy

Central

WR Jackson Meeks - Georgia

RB Joseph McKay - East Carolina

Pacelli

DE Ian Mathews - Auburn

Hardaway

OL Devan Hughes - Gardner-Webb

Troup

OT Royce White - Memphis

Eufaula

WR Rodarius Thomas - Miss. State

ATH JayJuan Townsend - South Alabama

DE Dimonyai Lacey - Murray State

Chatt. County

DB Carlos Dunovant - Louisiana Tech

Harris County

DB Josh Trice - Georgia Southern

