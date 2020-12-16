Mentoring program gifts students in Columbus with bikes ahead of Christmas

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local organizations across the Chattahoochee Valley joined together to gift three elementary students bikes ahead of Christmas.
The students are part of the Men Act This Way mentoring program, a non-profit organization for children in third and fourth grade.
Men Act This Way partnered with Greater Peace Baptist Church and the Alpha Phi Sigma chapter of Phi Beta Sigma to give the students their new bikes. The program coordinator said these students are well deserving.
“One of the hallmarks of our program in working with Men Act This Way is that we have three young kids in the third, fourth and fifth grades that do well in our program,” said Keith Mitchell, program coordinator of Men Act This Way. “They’re following those characteristics that we teach and have done well academically and socially.”
Organizers plan to coordinate with 12 other schools in the area. The Men Act This Way program is currently in eight schools across the Chattahoochee Valley.
