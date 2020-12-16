MILITARY MATTERS: Retired army colonel writes book to get people ready for Armageddon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With everything going on lately, it can feel like it’s the end of the world.
A Columbus veteran and longtime army chaplain co-authored a new book about preparing for the end times.
Col. (Ret.) David J. Giammona said he thought he was battle ready on a Middle East deployment. He said he was at Victory Base in Iraq at about 5:30 a.m. running along the perimeter wall when he got a life-or-death warning.
“The Captain said, ‘hey chaplain, get out of there. There’s a sniper up on the minaret.’ As soon as he said that, a bullet flew over my head and hit the palm tree behind me. He saved my life,” Giammona said.
Crediting that colleague and God, Giammona writes about war stories like this in his new book, “The Military Guide to Armageddon,” with co-author Troy Anderson.
“I think the book is really a timely book,” the author and former army chaplain said. “It’s answering the questions, how do I prepare, not only for natural disasters, but what happens with the government and the future of the United States.”
He said it’s focused on Biblical truths for the spiritual battle people are fighting. The subtitle of the book, which comes out January 5, is “Battle tested strategies to prepare your life and soul for the end times.”
“So, what we do is we take military terms that are used in combat and strategy of the U.S. military. We translate them into everyday language so that you and I can understand what we’re talking about,” Giammona explained.
The former chaplain, who was in the army more than 30 years, compares it to arming a new soldier.
“I’m going to give them a weapon, but I’m not going to take them to battle right away because they don’t know how to use the weapon. They would get themselves killed or get me killed in battle, so we take them through 9 to 12 weeks of basic training. That’s what one of the chapters is called: Boot Camp and what does that mean in spiritual terms.”
With the human race only having 268 years of peace in more than 6.000 years, Giammona warns we need to prepare for battle, saying the first place to look is the Bible to understand how to use weapons of warfare like prayer.
“So, becoming battle ready means being vigilant, getting into the word of God, getting into church,” Giammona said.
