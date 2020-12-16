Old Blue Cross Blue Shield building in Columbus sold to Midtown Office & Storage Solutions

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The old Blue Cross Blue Shied building on Warm Springs Road in Columbus could be put to use soon.
The building that once housed some of the most sought-after jobs in the city has been a vacant for years.
After the approval Wednesday, the property rezoned from residential office to general commercial. Midtown Office & Storage Solutions is buying the property.
“We will actually close on the building in the next couple of weeks,” said storage facility owner Brent Buck. “But we’ve been working on this now for almost two years. We’ll have covered and open parking for boats and RVs, campers, and anything on wheels.”
The building sits on a 10.9-acre tract of land.
