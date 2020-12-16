Questions of residency for 4K leads to emergency Muscogee Co. Board of Elections meeting

By Alex Jones | December 16, 2020 at 11:43 AM EST - Updated December 16 at 11:44 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Board of Elections is holding a called emergency meeting this afternoon on questions of residency for over 4,000 electors.

Officials say the meeting, which is being held by phone, will determine probable cause on a challenge of residency for 4,034 electors in Muscogee County.

There is no word at this time as to who these electors are or what parts of Columbus they reside in.

In early December, the county’s official recount determined that President-elect Joe Biden won the county by more than 19,000 votes, according to the official certification report.

Biden also carried the state for the first time since the 1992 presidential election that a Democrat won in Georgia.

