Questions of residency for 4K leads to emergency Muscogee Co. Board of Elections meeting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Board of Elections is holding a called emergency meeting this afternoon on questions of residency for over 4,000 electors.
Officials say the meeting, which is being held by phone, will determine probable cause on a challenge of residency for 4,034 electors in Muscogee County.
There is no word at this time as to who these electors are or what parts of Columbus they reside in.
