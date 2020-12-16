Rain Moving Out; Colder Temperatures Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The rain that we’ve been dealing with on Wednesday will soon be moving out of the area with cooler and drier weather building in for Thursday through Saturday. Look for highs in the 40s and 50s as we end the week with highs nearing the 60 degree mark by Saturday. Clouds will be decreasing late Thursday and increasing through the day on Saturday, but Friday looks like a sunny day from start to finish. Overnight lows will be near freezing in some communities tonight, but we will see lows in the 20s and 30s early Friday and Saturday morning. The next storm system will move into the area late in the weekend with an increase in showers on Sunday, perhaps lingering into Monday with highs in the 60s. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are in our 9-day planner now, and it looks like we could see some significant changes by then with wet weather moving in Wednesday into Christmas Eve with the potential for things to be colder and drier by Christmas Day. I urge you to use caution with a forecast 8-9 days out - there will be some changes, and we’ll continue to fine-tune things as we get closer!